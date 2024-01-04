en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Manhunt Underway Following Near-Fatal Assault in Loma Linda

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Manhunt Underway Following Near-Fatal Assault in Loma Linda

San Bernardino County deputies are on a manhunt following a near-fatal assault on Christmas Day at Veterans’ Village in Loma Linda. The incident, which took place around 1:20 p.m. at 25281 Van Leuven Street, left the victim, Brandon Wilson, unresponsive and bleeding from a head wound. He was promptly transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for immediate medical attention.

Witness Accounts and Suspect Description

Witnesses on the scene provided a description of the suspect: a man of average build, roughly 5-foot-8 in height, dressed in a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants, sporting a short afro haircut. He was seen carrying what appeared to be an aluminum pole or baseball bat, which is believed to be the weapon used in the assault. After the incident, the suspect was spotted heading towards Poplar Street on Van Luven.

Public Appeal and Contact Information

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this violent incident to come forward and help in the ongoing investigation. People with any relevant information are requested to get in touch with Deputy R. Olivares by calling (909) 387-3545. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office is particularly interested in any information that could help identify and locate the suspect.

Other Incidents and Ongoing Investigations

San Bernardino authorities are also dealing with other significant incidents. For instance, Damian Zukaitis stole a plane from North Las Vegas Airport, flew it to California, landed near the Barstow-Daggett Airport, and was later arrested. William Durst, 54, from Santa Monica, was arrested for causing the death of Jeffrey Cull, 71, in San Bernardino County. Besides these incidents, there are ongoing investigations into road rage, gang activities, catalytic converter thefts, multiple burglaries, and various other crimes.

0
Crime United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
14 seconds ago
Teenager Charged with Aggravated Robbery in New Kingston
In the early hours of a Monday morning, 18-year-old Michael Jackson, a resident of the Cottage Hill district in Gordon Town, St Andrew, took a dangerous leap from unemployment into the world of crime. The St Andrew Central police have charged Jackson with robbery with aggravation, a crime that unfolded on the darkened streets of
Teenager Charged with Aggravated Robbery in New Kingston
Daring Heist at Stratford Mall Jewelry Store, Police Seek Information
2 mins ago
Daring Heist at Stratford Mall Jewelry Store, Police Seek Information
Cyber Scam Leaves Kern County Dog Rescue 'Marley's Mutts' Without Crucial Facebook Page
4 mins ago
Cyber Scam Leaves Kern County Dog Rescue 'Marley's Mutts' Without Crucial Facebook Page
Attempted Assassination of Gerry Adams Sparks Political Unrest
1 min ago
Attempted Assassination of Gerry Adams Sparks Political Unrest
Phone Scam Targets Marin County Residents with False Jury Duty Threats
2 mins ago
Phone Scam Targets Marin County Residents with False Jury Duty Threats
Dudong Assemblyman Calls for Zero-Tolerance Approach to Crime After Sibu Shooting
2 mins ago
Dudong Assemblyman Calls for Zero-Tolerance Approach to Crime After Sibu Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
21 seconds
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
21 seconds
Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
27 seconds
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
No Elections in February, FKF Vice-President Doris Petra Confirms
28 seconds
No Elections in February, FKF Vice-President Doris Petra Confirms
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
1 min
Conservative MP's Petition Sparks Debate over Canada's UN Membership
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
2 mins
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
2 mins
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
2 mins
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
2 mins
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app