Manhunt Underway Following Near-Fatal Assault in Loma Linda

San Bernardino County deputies are on a manhunt following a near-fatal assault on Christmas Day at Veterans’ Village in Loma Linda. The incident, which took place around 1:20 p.m. at 25281 Van Leuven Street, left the victim, Brandon Wilson, unresponsive and bleeding from a head wound. He was promptly transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for immediate medical attention.

Witness Accounts and Suspect Description

Witnesses on the scene provided a description of the suspect: a man of average build, roughly 5-foot-8 in height, dressed in a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants, sporting a short afro haircut. He was seen carrying what appeared to be an aluminum pole or baseball bat, which is believed to be the weapon used in the assault. After the incident, the suspect was spotted heading towards Poplar Street on Van Luven.

Public Appeal and Contact Information

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this violent incident to come forward and help in the ongoing investigation. People with any relevant information are requested to get in touch with Deputy R. Olivares by calling (909) 387-3545. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office is particularly interested in any information that could help identify and locate the suspect.

Other Incidents and Ongoing Investigations

San Bernardino authorities are also dealing with other significant incidents. For instance, Damian Zukaitis stole a plane from North Las Vegas Airport, flew it to California, landed near the Barstow-Daggett Airport, and was later arrested. William Durst, 54, from Santa Monica, was arrested for causing the death of Jeffrey Cull, 71, in San Bernardino County. Besides these incidents, there are ongoing investigations into road rage, gang activities, catalytic converter thefts, multiple burglaries, and various other crimes.