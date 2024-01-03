Manhunt Underway Following Double Murder in Port Cumana

In a shocking turn of events, a quiet Tuesday morning in Port Cumana was disrupted by the sound of gunshots, resulting in the tragic deaths of two women. The victims, 43-year-old Calida Schamber and her 66-year-old mother, Carmelita De Leon, were shot and killed at the Renaissance Shorelands. The incident, which sent ripples of fear and distress through the community, occurred around 11 am on January 2, 2024.

Manhunt Launched for Suspect

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Winston Maharaj of the North-West Division, in a media briefing, confirmed that a suspect has been identified. A manhunt is currently underway, with the full force of the law enforcement machinery focused on apprehending the individual responsible for the heinous crime.

Investigation Underway

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I, bolstered by the presence of crime scene investigators, descended upon the location to conduct their inquiries. The specifics of the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting, however, remain undisclosed.

Community in Shock

The sudden and violent loss of life has left the community in shock, and the law enforcement officials are actively working on the investigation to ensure the swift capture of the suspect. In such a trying time, the community seeks justice for Calida and Carmelita, whose lives were tragically cut short.