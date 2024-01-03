en English
Crime

Manhunt Underway Following Double Murder in Port Cumana

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Manhunt Underway Following Double Murder in Port Cumana

In a shocking turn of events, a quiet Tuesday morning in Port Cumana was disrupted by the sound of gunshots, resulting in the tragic deaths of two women. The victims, 43-year-old Calida Schamber and her 66-year-old mother, Carmelita De Leon, were shot and killed at the Renaissance Shorelands. The incident, which sent ripples of fear and distress through the community, occurred around 11 am on January 2, 2024.

Manhunt Launched for Suspect

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Winston Maharaj of the North-West Division, in a media briefing, confirmed that a suspect has been identified. A manhunt is currently underway, with the full force of the law enforcement machinery focused on apprehending the individual responsible for the heinous crime.

Investigation Underway

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I, bolstered by the presence of crime scene investigators, descended upon the location to conduct their inquiries. The specifics of the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting, however, remain undisclosed.

Community in Shock

The sudden and violent loss of life has left the community in shock, and the law enforcement officials are actively working on the investigation to ensure the swift capture of the suspect. In such a trying time, the community seeks justice for Calida and Carmelita, whose lives were tragically cut short.

Crime Trinidad and Tobago
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

