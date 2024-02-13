Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting of Ex-Girlfriend in St. James

In a tragic turn of events, the St. James Police are searching for a man named Steven in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Deneisha Samuels, also known as "Anna." The incident occurred near a food establishment in the parish, leaving the 20-year-old woman from Warricka Hill in Norwood, St. James, with gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

Advertisment

A Heated Argument Turns Deadly

The altercation between Samuels and Steven reportedly began as a heated argument that escalated into a violent confrontation. According to eyewitnesses, Steven fled the scene after the initial argument but returned shortly afterward, armed and dangerous. In a brutal act of aggression, he opened fire on Samuels, who was left with critical injuries.

A Life Cut Short

Advertisment

Emergency services were called to the scene, and Samuels was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The loss of such a young life has sent shockwaves through the community, with friends and family mourning the senseless act of violence.

A Plea for Information

As the police continue their investigation, they are urging anyone with information about Steven's whereabouts to come forward. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding citizens that resolving domestic disputes peacefully is of the utmost importance. They are also appealing to Steven to turn himself in by midday.

In a statement, the St. James Police said, "We are urging anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Steven to contact the police immediately. Domestic disputes can quickly escalate, and it's crucial that we all take steps to resolve conflicts peacefully. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Deneisha Samuels during this difficult time."

As the search for Steven continues, the community is left to grapple with the devastating consequences of domestic violence. Deneisha Samuels' life was cut short in a senseless act of aggression, and her loved ones are left to mourn her loss. The police are calling on the public to help bring those responsible to justice and to work towards a future where domestic disputes are resolved peacefully.