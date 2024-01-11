Manhunt Intensifies: Eze Okwuchukwu Wanted for Attempted Kidnapping and Assassination

The Enugu State Police Command has brought into the public eye a man named Eze Okwuchukwu, who is allegedly implicated in an audacious case of attempted kidnapping and assassination. Okwuchukwu, a 42-year-old native of Ukpo in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, is now a subject of a nationwide manhunt due to his alleged criminal activities.

A Man With No Known Occupation

Okwuchukwu is described as a man bereft of any known occupation, raising questions about his means of survival. His physical features are distinctive – dark in complexion, standing tall at approximately six feet, with characteristic features including a rounded face, large head, pronounced lips, and a pot-belly. His last known residence was tucked away at 174 Ukpata Crescent, behind Golf, GRA, Enugu.

Last Seen in the Federal Capital Territory

However, the suspect has proven elusive, with his last known sighting reported at No. 5 Ifeanyi Araraume Street, Mabushi, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The police have therefore cast a wide net in their search, expanding their operations beyond the confines of Enugu State.

Public Call For Arrest

The police, in a bid to speed up the arrest process, have called upon the public for their assistance. A reward has been promised to anyone who provides information leading to Okwuchukwu’s capture. The public notice emphasizes the need to hand over the suspect to the nearest police station if seen, stressing the urgency and significance of the situation.

As the manhunt intensifies, the citizens of Enugu State and beyond are left in anticipation, their eyes peeled for the sight of the man named Eze Okwuchukwu. Whether he will be captured soon or continue to evade the clutches of justice remains to be seen.