Brazil

Manhunt in Rio as 250 Inmates Fail to Return After Christmas Leave

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Manhunt in Rio as 250 Inmates Fail to Return After Christmas Leave

In Rio de Janeiro, a massive manhunt is currently underway for over 250 prisoners who, after being granted temporary leave to spend Christmas with their families, have failed to report back to their respective prisons. This event has set off a wave of concern as the current laws governing temporary prison releases are once again thrust into the spotlight, raising questions about the efficacy of a system that has seen repeated abuse.

Christmas Leave Turns into an Escape Route

Over the festive season, as many as 1,785 inmates were allowed to leave on Christmas Eve, with the expectation that they would return by 22:00 local time on 30 December. However, a significant number of these inmates, more than 250, did not meet the deadline, prompting a large-scale search by the local law enforcement agencies. These inmates are now officially classified as fugitives, and concerns are mounting as local media reports suggest that at least two of them are notorious gang leaders.

Controversial Temporary Release Laws

The practice of allowing prisoners temporary leave over major public holidays is a part of Brazilian law, provided they have demonstrated good conduct, meet specific requirements, and have received approval from a judge. To be eligible, individuals must be part of a ‘semi-open regime’ where they work outside but return to their cells at night. First-time offenders can apply for temporary leave after serving one-sixth of their sentence, while repeat offenders must have served one-quarter.

Pressure to Reform the System

The system, however, is far from foolproof. In fact, it’s a contentious one with a history of misuse. The most glaring example of this was in 2022, when almost half of those granted leave did not return. As a result, there is growing legislative pressure to reform these rules and tighten the criteria for temporary releases. Lawmakers, as well as the public, are calling for a reduction in the risk of absconding, which is currently a significant concern given the number of prisoners who have failed to return after their temporary release.

Brazil Crime Law
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

