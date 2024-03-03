Manhunt for Naples Suspect in Fatal Nightclub Stabbing: Collier Sheriff Seeks Public's Help

Collier County is on high alert as law enforcement officers intensify their search for Vincente Ramirez, 33, wanted for a grave crime committed outside a local nightlife spot. Early Sunday morning, an altercation at El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub turned deadly, prompting an immediate investigation by the Collier Sheriff's deputies.

Chilling Predawn Violence

The incident unfolded in the predawn hours outside the nightclub located on Collier Boulevard. Deputies, responding to an emergency call at 2:32 a.m., discovered two men suffering from multiple stab wounds. The violence was not only shocking in its brutality—one victim was stabbed seven times in the neck and upper torso, while the other suffered numerous stab wounds to the abdomen and back—but also in its aftermath. Despite rapid medical intervention and airlift to Gulf Coast Medical Center, one victim's fight for life ended tragically when he went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead, a homicide determination made by the District 21 Medical Examiner's Office.

A Suspect Emerges

Through diligent investigation, a suspect was identified: Vincente Ramirez, a 33-year-old Naples resident with a criminal history in California. Described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and distinguishable by an 'LA' tattoo on his right thumb, Ramirez's alleged connection to the homicide has led to an arrest warrant for second-degree murder. His prior conviction for home invasion robbery adds a layer of complexity to his profile and the urgency of his capture.

Community Call to Action

The Collier Sheriff's Office has taken to social media, seeking assistance from the public to locate Ramirez. This outreach underscores the gravity of the situation and the importance of community cooperation in ensuring safety and justice. Anyone with information regarding Ramirez's whereabouts is encouraged to come forward, with the sheriff's office providing a contact number (239-252-9300) for tips. The collective effort between law enforcement and residents is crucial in apprehending a dangerous individual and preventing further violence.

As the manhunt continues, the community remains on edge, reflecting on the tragic event that has left one family mourning and a neighborhood grappling with the realities of violent crime. The pursuit of Ramirez is not just about law enforcement's duty to protect and serve; it's a poignant reminder of the fragility of peace and the collective responsibility to uphold it. The hope for a swift resolution keeps the community vigilant, awaiting the closure that can only come with justice.