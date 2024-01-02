Manhattan Teen, Fourth Suspect Arrested in October House Party Shooting

In a twist of events over the weekend, Manhattan resident, Marc Oliver, aged 18, found himself in police custody. The Riley County Police Department charged him with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm, and a probation violation. The charges stem from a shooting that happened during a house party back on October 21, on Bluemont Avenue.

Details of the Incident

The October incident left three men with gunshot wounds. Police discovered two of the victims at the crime scene, while the third presented himself at a local hospital hours later. In the aftermath of the shooting, law enforcement has been relentless in their pursuit of justice.

Previous Arrests

The arrest of Oliver marks the fourth in connection with this case. Earlier arrests saw 18-year-olds Cordarius Gowdy and Damerius McGee of Ogden, and 21-year-old Christopher Stowers of Manhattan, charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and firing into an occupied dwelling. The swift action of the police had these three suspects apprehended within a week of the incident.

The Ongoing Case

All four suspects are presently housed at the Riley County Jail, with Oliver’s bond fixed at a staggering $1 million. The charges against these young men are severe, signaling the gravity of their alleged crimes. The case continues to unfold as the Riley County Police Department pursues its investigation.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the tragic violence that can erupt unexpectedly, turning a routine house party into a crime scene. It underscores the necessity for our communities to strive towards safer environments and for our justice system to hold those accountable who disrupt this peace.