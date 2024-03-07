Manhattan Newsstand Vendor Attacked, Robbed of $3K and Lottery Tickets on Upper East Side

In a shocking daylight robbery, Abul Hossain, a 67-year-old Manhattan newsstand owner, was brutally attacked by three masked assailants who made off with approximately $3,000 in cash and an undetermined value of lottery tickets. The incident, which unfolded at Hossain's Upper East Side establishment around 2:30 p.m., left the vendor severely injured and the community in dismay over the rising tide of violence in what is typically considered a safe neighborhood.

Brutal Assault Amidst Daylight

Hossain recounted the harrowing experience, detailing how the attackers barraged him with punches to the head while he was eating lunch, leaving him no chance to defend himself. The assailants swiftly looted the day's earnings, predominantly from lottery ticket sales, before fleeing the scene. The aftermath saw Hossain, drenched in blood from a head wound, rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he spent five hours receiving treatment. Despite the physical and emotional scars, he returned to his newsstand the following morning, only to face the daunting task of cleaning up the remnants of the previous day's violence.

Community Reaction and Security Concerns

The attack has not only left Hossain reeling but has also stirred concerns among local residents and businesses about safety. A testament to Hossain's standing in the community, John Chess, a doorman at a nearby building, voiced his shock and dismay at the incident, highlighting the rarity of such violent crimes in the area. The newsstand owner, who has served the Upper East Side for seven years, now contemplates enhancing security measures, signaling a shift in the neighborhood's sense of security.

Investigation and Call for Justice

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made in connection with the attack. The New York Police Department continues its investigation, urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident underscores a disturbing trend of brazen daylight robberies in New York City, challenging law enforcement and community leaders to address the growing concerns over public safety and the well-being of local entrepreneurs like Hossain.

This attack not only represents a direct assault on an individual but also signifies the broader challenges facing small business owners in urban areas, grappling with the dual threats of violence and economic hardship. As the community rallies behind Hossain, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of public safety and the imperative for collective action to safeguard the city's most vulnerable.