Crime

Manhattan D.A. Indicts Man for Posing as Immigration Attorney and Defrauding Clients

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Manhattan D.A. Indicts Man for Posing as Immigration Attorney and Defrauding Clients

In an alarming revelation, Pablo Israel Ortega Cuenca, 33, has been indicted for impersonating an immigration attorney and defrauding vulnerable immigrants. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has brought forth charges related to providing fraudulent immigrant assistance services, grand larceny, and executing a deceptive scheme.

The Brazen Deception

From February 2017 to October 2019, Cuenca, a New York City resident, swindled multiple clients by making false claims about his legal qualifications. He cunningly leveraged platforms like WhatsApp to communicate in Spanish and successfully exploit the victims’ unfamiliarity with immigration and housing systems.

Unraveling the Fraud

Cuenca’s deceit went beyond mere impersonation. He falsely claimed affiliations with legal institutions and grossly mishandled immigration cases. In one instance, he advised a client to pursue a meritless asylum claim. Through these manipulative practices, he managed to collect over $11,000 in legal fees.

Justice in Motion

The Manhattan D.A.’s Office, including its Immigrant Affairs Unit, is actively reaching out to potential victims of such fraud. It urges immigrants to exercise caution when seeking legal services and encourages those who suspect they have been deceived to come forward, regardless of their immigration status. The D.A.’s office assures that it is committed to prosecuting fraudsters like Cuenca to the fullest extent of the law.

Crime
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

