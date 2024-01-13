en English
Crime

Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 18 Years for Heinous Crimes Against Woman

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to 18 Years for Heinous Crimes Against Woman

In a significant ruling, the second additional district and sessions court in Mangaluru sentenced a 31-year-old man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing grave crimes against a woman. The defendant, Sushanth alias Shan, had previously been released on bail for harassing the same woman with marriage proposals.

Details of the Heinous Crime

On June 28, 2019, Sushanth escalated his harassment to a violent assault, attacking the woman and stabbing her multiple times in the chest, stomach, and other body parts. The assault continued even after she had fallen to the ground, rendering her defenseless.

Legal Proceedings and Judgment

The Ullal police charged Sushanth under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including wrongful restraint, assault to outrage a woman’s modesty, use of dangerous weapons to cause hurt and grievous hurt, attempt to murder, and attempt to suicide. The court’s judgment, delivered by Judge Preethi KP, found Sushanth guilty on all counts.

Sentence and Compensation

Sushanth received different sentences for the various charges, including 10 years and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for the attempt to murder, and seven years and another Rs 1 lakh penalty for causing grievous hurt. Additionally, he was sentenced for the other offenses with corresponding penalties. The cumulative penalties amount to Rs 2 lakh, which will be given to the victim. The jail terms will run consecutively, ensuring Sushanth serves the full duration of the punishments.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

