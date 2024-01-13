en English
Accidents

Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:09 pm EST
Manchester Police Standoff Ends in Shooting: Suspect in Serious Condition

Last evening, an ominous silence hung over Plummer Street in Manchester, as a routine police patrol escalated into a tense standoff that culminated in a police-involved shooting. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Jake Chiaradonna, was linked to a recent bank robbery and other criminal activities. His refusal to exit the vehicle when confronted by the police set the stage for this dramatic confrontation.

The Standoff and the Shooting

In the early hours of the evening, Manchester Police found themselves surrounding a suspicious vehicle on Plummer Street. The suspect, Chiaradonna, was spotted and pursued by SWAT officers when he tried fleeing from the car to take refuge behind a house. Moments later, the quiet neighborhood was shattered by the sound of gunshots. An officer had shot the suspect, who was then swiftly transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Impact on the Local Community

As the event unfolded, the local residents, predominantly elderly, found themselves in the grip of fear and anxiety. Olga Hebron, a local resident and a mother of a three-year-old, expressed deep concern for her and her son’s safety. The normally quiet neighborhood was sent into a state of chaos with the arrival of SWAT vehicles and the subsequent gunfire.

K-9 Duke’s Brave Fight

Amidst the chaos, a police K-9 named Duke was injured, having been stabbed by the suspect. The brave canine was rushed for emergency veterinary care and is now in a stable condition. Manchester Police have since expressed their confidence in the actions of their officers and Duke during the incident.

The incident has triggered an investigation by the State Police Major Crimes Unit and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The road where the incident unfolded remained closed for the rest of the day, a somber reminder of the day’s events.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

