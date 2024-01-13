Manchester Man Charged with Arson in Two Major Fires

James Carter, a 22-year-old of no fixed abode, has been officially charged with arson in connection with two high-profile fire incidents that shook the Manchester city center. The first fire broke out at the historic Royal Exchange on Cross Street late last year on December 21. Barely three weeks later, another blaze was reported at The Midland Hotel on Peter Street on January 9. Both incidents resulted in significant damage and disruption, with The Midland Hotel being particularly affected, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Charges and Court Appearance

Carter faces one count of arson for the fire at the Royal Exchange Arcade and a second count of arson being reckless to endanger life for the incident at The Midland Hotel. The charges, announced by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on their social media platforms, are serious and carry significant legal consequences. Carter, now remanded into custody, is scheduled to appear before the Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.

Response of Emergency Services

The GMP made it a point to highlight the exceptional efforts of the emergency services in dealing with both fires. Despite the scale of the blazes and the potential for catastrophe, the swift and professional response ensured that no injuries occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding the fires, including potential motives, are still being investigated.

A Separate Arson Incident

In an unrelated case, a 60-year-old man, Douglas Edward Frock, has been charged with arson endangering property, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and dangerous burning. Frock is accused of attempting to start a fire at a Burlington Coat Factory in West Manchester Township while heavily intoxicated. Surveillance footage showed Frock deliberately setting a piece of paper on fire and placing it in a plastic bag, an act he initially claimed was accidental. A quick-thinking customer managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread, resulting in only minor damage to the lobby carpet.