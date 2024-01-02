Manchester Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in South Windsor

In an operation that punctuated the relentless war against drug trafficking, Milton Jones, a 49-year-old Manchester resident, was apprehended last Friday in South Windsor, following a focused investigation into his alleged involvement in crack cocaine sales.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force, having procured three arrest warrants for Jones, facilitated his capture, carried out by the South Windsor Police Department.

Staggering Array of Seized Substances

Upon Jones’ arrest, a search ensued, revealing a startling assortment of narcotics both on his person and within his vehicle.

The cache included approximately 25.61 grams of suspected crack cocaine, meticulously packed into plastic bags. A further find included 1.70 grams of a crack cocaine powder mix and 1.26 grams of powder cocaine.