Man Wrongfully Convicted Receives Record $22 Million Settlement from City of Concord

Ronnie Long, a man wrongfully convicted in a 1976 rape case, is set to receive a record $22 million settlement from the City of Concord. This comes after Long served over 44 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. His conviction was vacated following his release three years ago, and the City of Concord has acknowledged and accepted responsibility for the errors and willful misconduct by former city employees that led to Long’s wrongful conviction.

Long-Awaited Justice

Long spent more than four decades behind bars, maintaining his innocence throughout. His case became emblematic of the systemic flaws in the criminal justice system, particularly concerning the suppression of evidence and misconduct by law enforcement. The lawsuit filed on Long’s behalf alleged intentional misconduct by members of the Concord Police Department, which included withholding crucial evidence such as fingerprints and semen samples that did not match Long’s.

Acknowledgement and Responsibility

The settlement represents not only a financial compensation but a public acknowledgment of the grave injustice perpetrated against Long. The City of Concord issued a public apology and recognized the severe pain endured by Long and his family due to the misconduct of the Concord Police Department. It also serves as an acceptance of the significant errors in judgment and willful misconduct by previous city employees.

A Record Settlement

Despite an initial state award of $750,000, Long’s attorney argued that it was insufficient for the decades of imprisonment he endured. The $22 million settlement from the City of Concord, combined with an additional $3 million from the State Bureau of Investigation, makes this the largest wrongful conviction settlement in North Carolina history and one of the largest nationwide. It is hoped that this settlement will begin the healing process for Long and the broader community, and serve as a catalyst for systemic changes to prevent such injustices from happening in the future.