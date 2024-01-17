Man Steals Police Car, Impersonates Officer, and Falsely Arrests Student in Lubbock

In an alarming incident in Lubbock, Texas, a 57-year-old man, Keith Kalka, stole a marked police patrol unit, impersonated a police officer, and falsely arrested a Texas Tech University student. The unsettling series of events began at a business on 26th Street where Lubbock Police Department responded to a civil disturbance call.

Kalka's Brazen Act

During the initial investigation, Kalka was nowhere to be found. However, an employee alerted the officer that Kalka was in the store attempting to steal items. Seizing the opportunity as the officer re-entered the store, Kalka managed to steal the patrol vehicle. He then embarked on a reckless drive through various streets, finally entering the campus of Texas Tech University.

Impersonation and False Arrest

Once on the university grounds, Kalka approached a female student, impersonating a police officer. With the stolen authority of the uniform and vehicle, he falsely arrested the student and coerced her into the stolen patrol car. He then took her to a convenience store. However, Kalka's spree ended abruptly. He was cornered by construction equipment, resulting in a swift arrest without incident.

Aftermath and Charges

The female student was found unharmed, a fortunate ending to a distressing ordeal. Kalka now faces a litany of charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and false identification as a police officer. The Lubbock Police Department is conducting a comprehensive criminal and administrative investigation into the incident, reviewing how Kalka managed to steal an official vehicle and examining if there were any procedural lapses on their part.