en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Sales Girl with Machete in Abuja

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Sales Girl with Machete in Abuja

In a recent unfolding of events, a 28-year-old man, Sani Mohammed, was sentenced to a 30-month imprisonment by the Grade 1 Area Court in Dei-Dei, Abuja. Sani was found guilty of criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and attempt to commit an offence. The court, presided over by Judge Malam Saminu Suleiman, denied the convict the option of a fine, upholding that the severity of the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others considering similar acts.

Incident Overview

The incident took place when Sani Mohammed, along with two accomplices who remain fugitives, entered a shop on Hamza Abdullahi road with criminal intentions. Their target was the sales girl, whom they threatened with a machete, aiming to steal her cell phone valued at 150,000 naira. However, their criminal plot was thwarted when the sales girl raised an alarm, leading to Sani’s arrest while his accomplices managed to escape.

Legal Consequences

The crimes committed by Sani Mohammed are deemed severe under sections 348, 396, and 95 of the Penal Code. These laws respectively deal with the offence of criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation. Judge Malam Saminu Suleiman, overseeing the case, expressed a stern stance during the sentencing, emphasizing the need for a stringent punishment to discourage others from such offences.

The Community’s Reaction

The sentencing of Sani Mohammed has evoked a myriad of reactions from the Dei-Dei community. While some laud the court’s decision as a step towards justice and safety, others express concern over the growing crime rate in the area and demand more proactive measures from the local law enforcement agencies.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
13 seconds ago
New Jersey Resident John Schulenburg Sentenced for Child Pornography Possession
John Schulenburg, a 68-year-old resident of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was handed a 10-year prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in Newark federal court for possession of child pornography. Schulenburg’s sentencing followed his admission of guilt, thus marking the end of a disturbing chapter of criminal activities originating from his residence. Previous
New Jersey Resident John Schulenburg Sentenced for Child Pornography Possession
Ethiopian Man Convicted of Theft in Birgu Following Citizen's Arrest
2 mins ago
Ethiopian Man Convicted of Theft in Birgu Following Citizen's Arrest
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
5 mins ago
Actress Amanda Manku's Father Among Three Charged for Family Murders
Child Shot in Harvey Amidst Car Burglaries: An Ongoing Investigation
58 seconds ago
Child Shot in Harvey Amidst Car Burglaries: An Ongoing Investigation
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
2 mins ago
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
West Palm Beach Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teenager
2 mins ago
West Palm Beach Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teenager
Latest Headlines
World News
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
23 seconds
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
32 seconds
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
54 seconds
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
2 mins
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
2 mins
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
2 mins
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
2 mins
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
2 mins
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
2 mins
By-Election Set for Wellingborough Following MP Peter Bone's Suspension
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app