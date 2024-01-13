Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Sales Girl with Machete in Abuja

In a recent unfolding of events, a 28-year-old man, Sani Mohammed, was sentenced to a 30-month imprisonment by the Grade 1 Area Court in Dei-Dei, Abuja. Sani was found guilty of criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and attempt to commit an offence. The court, presided over by Judge Malam Saminu Suleiman, denied the convict the option of a fine, upholding that the severity of the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others considering similar acts.

Incident Overview

The incident took place when Sani Mohammed, along with two accomplices who remain fugitives, entered a shop on Hamza Abdullahi road with criminal intentions. Their target was the sales girl, whom they threatened with a machete, aiming to steal her cell phone valued at 150,000 naira. However, their criminal plot was thwarted when the sales girl raised an alarm, leading to Sani’s arrest while his accomplices managed to escape.

Legal Consequences

The crimes committed by Sani Mohammed are deemed severe under sections 348, 396, and 95 of the Penal Code. These laws respectively deal with the offence of criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation. Judge Malam Saminu Suleiman, overseeing the case, expressed a stern stance during the sentencing, emphasizing the need for a stringent punishment to discourage others from such offences.

The Community’s Reaction

The sentencing of Sani Mohammed has evoked a myriad of reactions from the Dei-Dei community. While some laud the court’s decision as a step towards justice and safety, others express concern over the growing crime rate in the area and demand more proactive measures from the local law enforcement agencies.