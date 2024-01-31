Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping Underage Housemaid

In a landmark ruling, an FCT High Court in Kubwa sentenced 56-year-old Olorundare Adesanmi to life imprisonment for the rape of his 17-year-old housemaid. The incident, which occurred in November 2018, resulted in the young girl's pregnancy.

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), alerted by the crime, reported the incident, spearheading the pursuit of justice for the victim. Mr. Arinze Mbanefo spearheaded the prosecution, maintaining that Adesanmi's act of intentional penetration violated section 1(2) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.

The Defense's Unsuccessful Plea

Adesanmi's defense counsel, Peter Dajang, attempted to argue potential consent. However, Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf dismissed this line of argument, stating that given the victim's underage status at the time of the crime, consent was irrelevant.

Despite the defense's request for leniency on the grounds of Adesanmi being a first-time offender, the court found him guilty of rape. Adesanmi was thus sentenced to life imprisonment.