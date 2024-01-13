en English
Barbados

Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl in Barbados

A 37-year-old man, Oneil Recardo Riley, has been handed an eight-year sentence by the No. 5A Supreme Court for kidnapping a ten-year-old girl in Barbados. The disturbing incident unfolded on February 2, 2019, when Riley deceitfully removed the girl from a route taxi on Whitehall Main Road, St Michael, without her consent or the approval of a legally authorized person.

Riley’s Sentence

After deductions, Riley will spend slightly over five years in confinement for the kidnapping charge, a term that underscores the severity of his actions. In a concurrent ruling, he has also been slapped with a one-year sentence for endangering the girl’s life, further highlighting the gravity of the crime committed.

Legal Proceedings

The case was presided over by Justice Christopher Birch, signifying the high-profile nature of this case. The court’s verdict serves as a loud and clear message – the wellbeing of children is paramount, and those who choose to infringe upon their rights will face severe consequences.

Implications of the Verdict

The sentence meted out to Riley not only provides justice for the victim but also sends a stark warning to potential perpetrators. It reaffirms the essential truth that every child has the right to safety and security, and any breach of this right is a grave offence, punishable by law.

Barbados Crime
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

