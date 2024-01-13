en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment for Trespass and Intimidation

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Man Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment for Trespass and Intimidation

A man, identified as Sani Mohammed, with no confirmed address, has been handed a 30-month imprisonment sentence by Judge Malam Saminu Suleiman after he confessed to a series of crimes, including criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and an attempt to commit an offense. The verdict was given without an option for a fine, with the judge emphasizing that this ruling would act as a deterrent for others who might be tempted to engage in similar offenses.

Incident Details

The convict was charged with trespassing into the shop of Ikenna Oko in Paze II, where he, along with two accomplices who are currently on the run, planned to commit theft. They entered the shop and threatened the salesgirl with a machete, attempting to take her cell phone, which is valued at 150,000. Their scheme was thwarted due to an alarm raised by the salesgirl, leading to the apprehension of Mohammed.

The Court Proceedings

In court, the prosecution counsel, J.S Atinko, informed the judge of these events, noting that Mohammed’s actions violated sections 348, 396, and 95 of the Penal Code. He pleaded guilty to the charges, leading to his conviction. The judge, in his ruling, stressed that the absence of a fine in the sentence serves to discourage others from engaging in such criminal activities.

Implications

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behavior and the importance of maintaining law and order in our society. It underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring justice and deterring crime. The hunt for the two accomplices continues, adding to the urgency of the situation and the need to bring all involved parties to justice.

0
Crime Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
New Jersey Resident John Schulenburg Sentenced for Child Pornography Possession
John Schulenburg, a 68-year-old resident of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was handed a 10-year prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in Newark federal court for possession of child pornography. Schulenburg’s sentencing followed his admission of guilt, thus marking the end of a disturbing chapter of criminal activities originating from his residence. Previous
New Jersey Resident John Schulenburg Sentenced for Child Pornography Possession
West Palm Beach Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teenager
3 mins ago
West Palm Beach Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teenager
Ethiopian Man Convicted of Theft in Birgu Following Citizen's Arrest
3 mins ago
Ethiopian Man Convicted of Theft in Birgu Following Citizen's Arrest
Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Sales Girl with Machete in Abuja
2 mins ago
Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Sales Girl with Machete in Abuja
Child Shot in Harvey Amidst Car Burglaries: An Ongoing Investigation
2 mins ago
Child Shot in Harvey Amidst Car Burglaries: An Ongoing Investigation
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
3 mins ago
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
11 seconds
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
33 seconds
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
AAFA Backs Nelson Cunningham as Deputy USTR Amid Criticism
37 seconds
AAFA Backs Nelson Cunningham as Deputy USTR Amid Criticism
US Political Turmoil: Hinderaker Expresses Concerns Ahead of Presidential Election
46 seconds
US Political Turmoil: Hinderaker Expresses Concerns Ahead of Presidential Election
Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings
52 seconds
Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
1 min
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
1 min
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
2 mins
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
2 mins
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
33 seconds
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app