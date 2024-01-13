Man Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment for Trespass and Intimidation

A man, identified as Sani Mohammed, with no confirmed address, has been handed a 30-month imprisonment sentence by Judge Malam Saminu Suleiman after he confessed to a series of crimes, including criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and an attempt to commit an offense. The verdict was given without an option for a fine, with the judge emphasizing that this ruling would act as a deterrent for others who might be tempted to engage in similar offenses.

Incident Details

The convict was charged with trespassing into the shop of Ikenna Oko in Paze II, where he, along with two accomplices who are currently on the run, planned to commit theft. They entered the shop and threatened the salesgirl with a machete, attempting to take her cell phone, which is valued at 150,000. Their scheme was thwarted due to an alarm raised by the salesgirl, leading to the apprehension of Mohammed.

The Court Proceedings

In court, the prosecution counsel, J.S Atinko, informed the judge of these events, noting that Mohammed’s actions violated sections 348, 396, and 95 of the Penal Code. He pleaded guilty to the charges, leading to his conviction. The judge, in his ruling, stressed that the absence of a fine in the sentence serves to discourage others from engaging in such criminal activities.

Implications

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behavior and the importance of maintaining law and order in our society. It underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring justice and deterring crime. The hunt for the two accomplices continues, adding to the urgency of the situation and the need to bring all involved parties to justice.