en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Setting Girlfriend and Business on Fire

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Setting Girlfriend and Business on Fire

Emron Pilliner, after facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by High Court Justice Bertram Morrison in the St James Circuit Court. The charges stemmed from a harrowing incident on May 19, 2021, where Pilliner set his girlfriend, Nicole Clarke, and her business establishment on fire. A confrontation that suggested Pilliner was not the father of Clarke’s child was the tinderbox that ignited this tragedy.

Remorse and Retribution

Pilliner pleaded guilty to his crimes, and his attorney, Chumu Parris, vouched for his client’s remorse and attempts to aid Clarke after the attack. Despite these pleas for leniency, the prosecutor, Andrea Martin-Swaby, insisted on considering Clarke’s subsequent death as an aggravating factor in the case. The court also took into account Pilliner’s criminal history, including two previous convictions for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A Life Cut Short

Nicole Clarke, who was critically injured in the attack, was airlifted to the United States for treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, she lost her life, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in shock. Clarke’s death and subsequent cremation had a significant impact on the charges that could be brought against Pilliner.

The Sentence

Justice Morrison, after weighing the facts and circumstances, sentenced Pilliner to serve concurrently for his crimes, resulting in a total of 15 years behind bars. This case serves as a stark reminder of the long shadows cast by domestic violence and the irreversible damage it inflicts on the lives it touches.

0
Crime Jamaica
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Tobago Records Second Murder of 2024: A Call for Collective Action Against Rising Crime
In the early days of 2024, the bucolic serenity of Tobago has been shattered. Akinde Bissoon, a man known to the local police for previous illegal drug possession charges, has been found dead. His decomposing body, bearing the cruel imprints of violence, lay abandoned on the side of a road in Old Grange. This grim
Tobago Records Second Murder of 2024: A Call for Collective Action Against Rising Crime
Prearranged Fight Ends in Stabbing: Maksymilian Jagielski Pleads Guilty
10 mins ago
Prearranged Fight Ends in Stabbing: Maksymilian Jagielski Pleads Guilty
Suffolk County on the Hunt for Lottery Ticket Thief
11 mins ago
Suffolk County on the Hunt for Lottery Ticket Thief
Escalating Crime in Hanover Prompts Demand for Improved Infrastructure
4 mins ago
Escalating Crime in Hanover Prompts Demand for Improved Infrastructure
Six NSCN-IM Militants Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh: A Joint Strike by Security Forces and Police
4 mins ago
Six NSCN-IM Militants Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh: A Joint Strike by Security Forces and Police
Elderly Woman's Home Invasion in Porterville: Three Suspected Gang Members Arrested
8 mins ago
Elderly Woman's Home Invasion in Porterville: Three Suspected Gang Members Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
1 min
Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
2 mins
U.S. Defense Budget Cuts Threaten Global Military Status
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
2 mins
AEW Rampage Homecoming Week: Eddie Kingston Retains Title Amidst A Night of Thrilling Matches
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
2 mins
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
2 mins
Savanna-la-Mar's Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
2 mins
Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
3 mins
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
3 mins
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs: A High-Stakes SEC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs: A High-Stakes SEC Basketball Showdown
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
36 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app