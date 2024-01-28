Man Presumed Dead in Andhra Pradesh Calls Family to Confirm He's Alive

The tranquility of Veerampalem, a quaint village nestled in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India, was brutally disrupted by an occurrence that can only be described as a chilling plot twist. Ketamalla Pusaiah, a villager presumed dead, shattered the mourning atmosphere by reaching out to his family to confirm that he was, indeed, alive.

Discovery of the Charred Corpse

The alarming sequence of events began when villagers stumbled upon a completely charred body in Pusaiah's field. Located near an electricity transformer, the corpse was found alongside what seemed to be Pusaiah's slippers. This grim discovery led the villagers, and subsequently Pusaiah's family, to conclude that they had lost one of their own. The Rangampet Police were informed and promptly arrived at the scene. The body was transferred for an autopsy, heralding the start of a complex investigation.

The Unexpected Call

As Pusaiah's family grappled with their loss, they received a phone call that upended their world. On the other end of the line was Pusaiah himself, alive and speaking. He shared that earlier that day, he had spotted individuals igniting something near the transformer. When he attempted to confront them, he was assaulted, knocked unconscious, and then whisked away to an unknown location.

Intrigue and Investigation

The Rangampet Police now face a daunting task. While the identity of the burnt body remains a mystery, the circumstances surrounding Pusaiah's alleged assault and abduction have also been thrust into the spotlight. The case remains open with authorities delving further into the matter, promising to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of truth and justice.