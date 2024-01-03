en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Pleads Guilty to Public Indecency on A3 Northbound

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Man Pleads Guilty to Public Indecency on A3 Northbound

In the early hours of July 11, last year, the still of the night on the A3 Northbound near Petersfield was disrupted. Christopher Wenman, a 41-year-old man residing at Hillary Road, was apprehended for an act of public indecency – masturbating in a layby. His case finally saw the inside of the Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on January 2, where Wenman didn’t contest the charges and pleaded guilty.

A Night’s Disturbance

The court was informed of the disturbing details of the incident. A lorry driver, who had pulled over in the layby for some rest, became the reluctant witness to Wenman’s actions. Having parked his lorry for the night, the driver was alerted by the vehicle’s sensor alarm. It was then he noticed Christopher Wenman next to his vehicle’s fuel tank, engaging in the act. Despite being told to leave, Wenman continued, showing brazen disregard for the driver’s unease.

Reluctant Witness Turns Accidental Detective

Growing increasingly frustrated, the lorry driver took matters into his own hands. He promptly began to record Wenman on his phone camera, capturing the evidence of the offence. The police were then notified and upon arrival, they arrested Wenman at the scene. The video recording of the incident became a central piece of evidence placed before the court.

Court Proceedings and Future Sentencing

The prosecutor in the case laid out the details of the incident before the court while the defence counsel mentioned a pre-sentence report would be required before passing sentence. The hearing concluded with Wenman being granted unconditional bail and a sentencing date set for February 8.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Newport Police Launch Search for Missing Man, Public Advised Not to Approach

By Rizwan Shah

News Roundup: Ringsend Fire Fallout, Internet Regulations, New Light Rail System, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: A Tale of Two Tragic Incidents

By BNN Correspondents

Allegations of Cover-up Surround Tragic Death of Middle School Student in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ED Arrests Nitin Gaur in Rs 6,606 Crore GainBitcoin Ponzi Scheme ...
@Crime · 8 mins
ED Arrests Nitin Gaur in Rs 6,606 Crore GainBitcoin Ponzi Scheme ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan’s ANF Makes Significant Narcotics Seizures in Three Operations

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's ANF Makes Significant Narcotics Seizures in Three Operations
Angela Okorie Accuses Former Aides of Extortion, Sheds Light on Nollywood Intricacies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Angela Okorie Accuses Former Aides of Extortion, Sheds Light on Nollywood Intricacies
Korean Man Arrested for Non-Consensual Upskirt Filming in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Korean Man Arrested for Non-Consensual Upskirt Filming in Japan
Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained

By BNN Correspondents

Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
2 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
2 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
3 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
3 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
3 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
3 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
3 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
3 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
3 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app