Man Pleads Guilty to Public Indecency on A3 Northbound

In the early hours of July 11, last year, the still of the night on the A3 Northbound near Petersfield was disrupted. Christopher Wenman, a 41-year-old man residing at Hillary Road, was apprehended for an act of public indecency – masturbating in a layby. His case finally saw the inside of the Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on January 2, where Wenman didn’t contest the charges and pleaded guilty.

A Night’s Disturbance

The court was informed of the disturbing details of the incident. A lorry driver, who had pulled over in the layby for some rest, became the reluctant witness to Wenman’s actions. Having parked his lorry for the night, the driver was alerted by the vehicle’s sensor alarm. It was then he noticed Christopher Wenman next to his vehicle’s fuel tank, engaging in the act. Despite being told to leave, Wenman continued, showing brazen disregard for the driver’s unease.

Reluctant Witness Turns Accidental Detective

Growing increasingly frustrated, the lorry driver took matters into his own hands. He promptly began to record Wenman on his phone camera, capturing the evidence of the offence. The police were then notified and upon arrival, they arrested Wenman at the scene. The video recording of the incident became a central piece of evidence placed before the court.

Court Proceedings and Future Sentencing

The prosecutor in the case laid out the details of the incident before the court while the defence counsel mentioned a pre-sentence report would be required before passing sentence. The hearing concluded with Wenman being granted unconditional bail and a sentencing date set for February 8.