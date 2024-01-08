en English
Crime

Man Pleads Guilty to Being Drunk and Disorderly at Bentinck Arms

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Man Pleads Guilty to Being Drunk and Disorderly at Bentinck Arms

Dean Cooke, a 42-year-old man with no permanent residence, faced charges for being drunk and disorderly following an incident that transpired outside the Bentinck Arms on Loke Road.

Cooke’s disruptive behavior, which included the use of offensive language, caught the attention of the local police who were on the scene.

The court heard that Cooke was embroiled in a dispute with a woman when the police noticed him. The situation escalated as Cooke began using derogatory words against her.

This prompted family members to step in, only for them to become the target of Cooke’s further verbal abuse. He called them ‘f***ing grasses and paedos,’ a statement that noticeably upset those present.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

