Man Pleads Guilty to Being Drunk and Disorderly at Bentinck Arms

Dean Cooke, a 42-year-old man with no permanent residence, faced charges for being drunk and disorderly following an incident that transpired outside the Bentinck Arms on Loke Road.

Cooke’s disruptive behavior, which included the use of offensive language, caught the attention of the local police who were on the scene.

The court heard that Cooke was embroiled in a dispute with a woman when the police noticed him. The situation escalated as Cooke began using derogatory words against her.

This prompted family members to step in, only for them to become the target of Cooke’s further verbal abuse. He called them ‘f***ing grasses and paedos,’ a statement that noticeably upset those present.