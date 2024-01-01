Man on the Run after Allegedly Stabbing Mother, Girlfriend in Waterloo

In a harrowing incident in Waterloo, north of Durban, a man in his twenties has stirred a state of alarm after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend and mother, following a heated dispute. The confrontation, which took place over the recent weekend, was intervened by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a private security firm, after they received multiple distress calls from the location.

The scene unfolded on Mgabadeli Road, situated in Phase 6, Waterloo, where the suspect’s mother and girlfriend were discovered with severe stab wounds. Both women were hastily transported to a nearby hospital. A witness informed Rusa that the confrontation was ignited by allegations of infidelity between the suspect and his girlfriend, at her residence.

Enraged, the suspect allegedly seized a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. In the aftermath of the brutal attack, he then dragged her to his mother’s house where the violence escalated further. When the suspect’s mother attempted to intervene, she was reportedly stabbed with the broken knife blade and later with a broken glass bottle.

Further Assault and Vandalism

In addition to the horrifying attacks on the women, the suspect is also accused of assaulting his elderly grandmother and wheelchair-bound uncle when they tried to prevent the ongoing altercation. Before absconding from the location, he reportedly damaged all the windows of the residence, leaving behind a scene of utter chaos.

According to Prem Balram of Rusa, the suspect has been evading capture since the attack. The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has been reached out for a comment on the situation. As of now, the search for the suspect is ongoing, with expectations of further updates on the case.