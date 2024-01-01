en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man on the Run after Allegedly Stabbing Mother, Girlfriend in Waterloo

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Man on the Run after Allegedly Stabbing Mother, Girlfriend in Waterloo

In a harrowing incident in Waterloo, north of Durban, a man in his twenties has stirred a state of alarm after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend and mother, following a heated dispute. The confrontation, which took place over the recent weekend, was intervened by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a private security firm, after they received multiple distress calls from the location.

The scene unfolded on Mgabadeli Road, situated in Phase 6, Waterloo, where the suspect’s mother and girlfriend were discovered with severe stab wounds. Both women were hastily transported to a nearby hospital. A witness informed Rusa that the confrontation was ignited by allegations of infidelity between the suspect and his girlfriend, at her residence.

Enraged, the suspect allegedly seized a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. In the aftermath of the brutal attack, he then dragged her to his mother’s house where the violence escalated further. When the suspect’s mother attempted to intervene, she was reportedly stabbed with the broken knife blade and later with a broken glass bottle.

Further Assault and Vandalism

In addition to the horrifying attacks on the women, the suspect is also accused of assaulting his elderly grandmother and wheelchair-bound uncle when they tried to prevent the ongoing altercation. Before absconding from the location, he reportedly damaged all the windows of the residence, leaving behind a scene of utter chaos.

According to Prem Balram of Rusa, the suspect has been evading capture since the attack. The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has been reached out for a comment on the situation. As of now, the search for the suspect is ongoing, with expectations of further updates on the case.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of Drug Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebration Turns Deadly: Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles

By Momen Zellmi

Man Caught Filming Minor in Changing Room at Swansea Water Park

By BNN Correspondents

Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Name ...
@Crime · 26 mins
Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Name ...
heart comment 0
Covert Intrigue Unveiled: Tel Aviv Infiltrator Impersonates Elite Units, Shakes Israeli Security Foundations

By Rizwan Shah

Covert Intrigue Unveiled: Tel Aviv Infiltrator Impersonates Elite Units, Shakes Israeli Security Foundations
Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State
Italian MP Investigated as Accidental New Year’s Shooting Stirs Controversy

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian MP Investigated as Accidental New Year's Shooting Stirs Controversy
Gas Tanker Thefts Raise Alarm for Life and Property Risks

By BNN Correspondents

Gas Tanker Thefts Raise Alarm for Life and Property Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
1 min
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
3 mins
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
3 mins
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
4 mins
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
6 mins
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
6 mins
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
8 mins
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
8 mins
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
24 mins
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
58 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app