Man Mutilates Stepmother Over Land Dispute in Balakot

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Satbanni area of Balakot, a man named Mohammad Yasir reportedly mutilated his stepmother, Tahira Perveen, over a land dispute. Yasir, accompanied by two accomplices, allegedly severed Perveen’s nose and other body parts after she refused to cede her land to him.

Gruesome Details of the Incident

The accused, wielding a dagger, inflicted brutal wounds on Perveen. Following the gruesome attack, they transported the severely injured woman to a private clinic. At this clandestine facility, an unlicensed practitioner, Mohammad Rasheed, stitched her wounds without the use of anesthesia, causing her condition to further deteriorate.

Concealment of Crime and Illegal Medical Practice

The Balakot Police Station’s SHO, Malik Asif, has confirmed that a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Yasir, his father, his uncle, and Rasheed. The charges listed in the FIR include mutilation, concealing the crime, and engaging in illegal medical practice. Despite their heinous actions, Yasir and his associates managed to secure pre-arrest bail from a local court.

Victim Appeals for Justice

Perveen, who hails from Karachi and has family there, is now living in fear for her life. She appealed to the police hierarchy for justice and protection from her stepson, who, she revealed, intended to kill her for the land. Her appeals have cast a spotlight on the plight of countless women in the country who are victims of gender-based violent crimes over property disputes.