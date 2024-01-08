en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Mutilates Stepmother Over Land Dispute in Balakot

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Man Mutilates Stepmother Over Land Dispute in Balakot

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Satbanni area of Balakot, a man named Mohammad Yasir reportedly mutilated his stepmother, Tahira Perveen, over a land dispute. Yasir, accompanied by two accomplices, allegedly severed Perveen’s nose and other body parts after she refused to cede her land to him.

Gruesome Details of the Incident

The accused, wielding a dagger, inflicted brutal wounds on Perveen. Following the gruesome attack, they transported the severely injured woman to a private clinic. At this clandestine facility, an unlicensed practitioner, Mohammad Rasheed, stitched her wounds without the use of anesthesia, causing her condition to further deteriorate.

Concealment of Crime and Illegal Medical Practice

The Balakot Police Station’s SHO, Malik Asif, has confirmed that a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Yasir, his father, his uncle, and Rasheed. The charges listed in the FIR include mutilation, concealing the crime, and engaging in illegal medical practice. Despite their heinous actions, Yasir and his associates managed to secure pre-arrest bail from a local court.

Victim Appeals for Justice

Perveen, who hails from Karachi and has family there, is now living in fear for her life. She appealed to the police hierarchy for justice and protection from her stepson, who, she revealed, intended to kill her for the land. Her appeals have cast a spotlight on the plight of countless women in the country who are victims of gender-based violent crimes over property disputes.

0
Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Memphis Officers Charged with Murder in Tyre Nichols Case: A Harrowing Tale of Police Brutality
On a regular evening in Memphis, Tennessee, Tyre Nichols, a Black man, was pulled over by local police officers, accused of reckless driving. What transpired was far from a routine traffic stop. The encounter escalated rapidly, transforming into a brutal assault that cost Nichols his life and laid bare the grim realities of police brutality.
Memphis Officers Charged with Murder in Tyre Nichols Case: A Harrowing Tale of Police Brutality
Reckless Conduct Taints Australia's Summernats Car Festival
15 mins ago
Reckless Conduct Taints Australia's Summernats Car Festival
Riot at Alice Springs: A Wake-Up Call for Correctional Institutions
15 mins ago
Riot at Alice Springs: A Wake-Up Call for Correctional Institutions
Iowa Teen Posted on Discord Before Opening Fire at Perry High School
3 mins ago
Iowa Teen Posted on Discord Before Opening Fire at Perry High School
Epstein Saga Unfolds: Newly Unsealed Documents Expose High-Profile Connections
7 mins ago
Epstein Saga Unfolds: Newly Unsealed Documents Expose High-Profile Connections
Utah Man Arrested for Drunken Rampage at Airbnb
9 mins ago
Utah Man Arrested for Drunken Rampage at Airbnb
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
37 seconds
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
40 seconds
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
51 seconds
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
51 seconds
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
2 mins
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
3 mins
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
4 mins
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
5 mins
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
5 mins
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
55 mins
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
1 hour
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
8 hours
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security
9 hours
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app