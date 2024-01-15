Man Murders Newborn Son in Madhya Pradesh: A Tragic Illustration of Persistent Gender Bias

In an incident that sends chills down the spine, a man in Bajjarwad village of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district committed an unthinkable act of violence. Anil Uikey, already a father of two sons, murdered his newborn son in a fit of rage, disappointed over the birth of a third son instead of a daughter. This gruesome act took place on a quiet Sunday evening, casting a grim shadow over the community.

Relentless Pursuit for a Daughter Ends in Tragedy

Anil Uikey was reportedly hoping for a daughter when his third child was born. The birth of another son instead of a desired daughter led to a violent outburst. Uikey assaulted his wife and forcibly took the 12-day-old infant from her arms. The mother, fearing for her safety, fled the scene to avoid further violence. When she returned, she was met with the horrifying sight of her newborn son’s lifeless body.

Arrest and Charges Filed

An FIR has been lodged against Uikey, and he was swiftly arrested by the local police on charges under the Indian Penal Code. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and the nation, prompting serious questions about persistent gender biases in some segments of Indian society.

A Disturbing Reminder of Gender Bias

The tragic event underscores the deep-rooted preference for sons over daughters in certain parts of India, a societal issue that has been a topic of concern for years. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for greater gender equality and the eradication of such discriminatory practices. It’s a wake-up call for society to address these biases and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all children, regardless of their gender.