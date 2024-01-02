en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Kills Brother Over Alleged Sexual Harassment in Ogun State

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Man Kills Brother Over Alleged Sexual Harassment in Ogun State

In a chilling episode that unfolded in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State, a man named Ibrahim Salisu is alleged to have killed his own brother, Malaimi Yellow, with a machete. The incident, which took place around 11:00 p.m. on a Friday, was reportedly triggered by persistent sexual harassment. The victim, a 54-year-old man, had been allegedly demanding sex from his younger brother, an act that ultimately led to the fatal altercation.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the Ogun State Police Command took swift action, arresting Salisu. The suspect admitted to the crime, asserting that the killing was a reaction to his brother’s incessant sexual disturbances. The police have since taken the victim’s body to the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to be performed.

Police Response and Investigation

Odutola Omolola, the police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and stated that the case would be transferred for further proceedings once the initial investigation is concluded. The police have been proactive in handling the case, and their quick response has been noted.

This incident is a part of a disconcerting trend in Ogun State. The month of December 2023 alone saw 18 murder cases and eight instances of sexual-related offenses. The escalating crime rates have raised alarm bells, prompting the local police to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle the surge in criminal activities.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

By Nitish Verma

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las V ...
@Crime · 25 mins
Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las V ...
heart comment 0
Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

By Nitish Verma

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail
Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival

By Geeta Pillai

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival
Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah
Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Scam in Utah

By Nitish Verma

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
1 min
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Announces Grand Temple Construction at Krishna Janma Bhoomi
Budget Increase Amidst Economic Struggles: Nigerian Citizens Called to Protest
3 mins
Budget Increase Amidst Economic Struggles: Nigerian Citizens Called to Protest
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
16 mins
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
16 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
16 mins
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
17 mins
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
17 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
17 mins
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
17 mins
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
17 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
58 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app