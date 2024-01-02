Man Kills Brother Over Alleged Sexual Harassment in Ogun State

In a chilling episode that unfolded in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State, a man named Ibrahim Salisu is alleged to have killed his own brother, Malaimi Yellow, with a machete. The incident, which took place around 11:00 p.m. on a Friday, was reportedly triggered by persistent sexual harassment. The victim, a 54-year-old man, had been allegedly demanding sex from his younger brother, an act that ultimately led to the fatal altercation.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the Ogun State Police Command took swift action, arresting Salisu. The suspect admitted to the crime, asserting that the killing was a reaction to his brother’s incessant sexual disturbances. The police have since taken the victim’s body to the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to be performed.

Police Response and Investigation

Odutola Omolola, the police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and stated that the case would be transferred for further proceedings once the initial investigation is concluded. The police have been proactive in handling the case, and their quick response has been noted.

This incident is a part of a disconcerting trend in Ogun State. The month of December 2023 alone saw 18 murder cases and eight instances of sexual-related offenses. The escalating crime rates have raised alarm bells, prompting the local police to collaborate with other security agencies to tackle the surge in criminal activities.