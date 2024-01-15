en English
Conflict & Defence

Man Killed Collecting Donations for Temple Event: Communal Attack or Monetary Dispute?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Man Killed Collecting Donations for Temple Event: Communal Attack or Monetary Dispute?

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man, Vinod Kashyap, was brutally attacked and killed in Champapurwa, Uttar Pradesh, while collecting donations for an upcoming temple event. The event was scheduled for January 22, coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kashyap’s family alleges the attack was communal, claiming the attackers were from a different community. However, the police, including Additional Superintendent Akhilesh Singh and Superintendent Police (SP) Siddharth Shankar Meena, have disputed this claim, stating the altercation was not religiously motivated.

Details of the Incident

The tragic incident unfolded around 11 am on a Sunday, leading to two individuals being injured, and Kashyap succumbing to his injuries later. Four men, identified as Kale Khan, Chhotu Khan, Suhail, and Jamshed, have been detained in relation to the incident. The police have filed an FIR at the Gangaghat police station based on a complaint from Kashyap’s wife.

Allegations of a Communal Attack

According to the family’s statement, Kashyap and his brother were involved in donation collection for the temple event when they were assaulted. They allege that the group of attackers included a known offender. This has intensified the family’s claims that the assault was a communal attack, although the police maintain that the dispute was over money.

Local Reaction and Aftermath

The brutal attack has sparked outrage among the local community, prompting them to block a road in protest. The community is demanding strict action against the accused individuals, and tensions remain high in the area. As the investigation continues, it is vital that the truth is brought to light, and justice is served to the family of Vinod Kashyap.

Conflict & Defence Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

