en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Injured in Stabbing on Belvedere Road, Crystal Palace; Suspect Remains at Large

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Man Injured in Stabbing on Belvedere Road, Crystal Palace; Suspect Remains at Large

A man in his 30s found himself at the mercy of an assailant’s blade in a broad daylight attack on Belvedere Road, Crystal Palace. The incident unfolded around 1.30 pm on January 9, leaving the victim wounded and the neighborhood in shock.

A Swift Response

The cry of violence was met swiftly by officers from the Metropolitan Police, crews from the London Ambulance Service, and an air ambulance. The victim was whisked away to the hospital, where his injuries were examined and determined to be non-life-threatening. A sigh of relief hung over the scene as news of his survival trickled down.

Investigation Underway

As of January 10, the Metropolitan Police reported that the hunt for the assailant is still on, with no arrests made in connection with the incident. Detectives from the South Area Command, known for their meticulous investigative methods, have taken up the case. Their goal: to bring the perpetrator to justice and restore peace in the community.

Public Assistance Sought

The Metropolitan Police have turned to the public for assistance, issuing a call for anyone with information relating to the incident. The public’s cooperation is crucial in the effort to apprehend the suspect, who remains at large. To make contact, potential informants are asked to quote CAD 3185/9Jan.

In the wake of the incident, the Crystal Palace community is called to remain vigilant as the quest for justice continues. Despite the non-fatal outcome of this incident, the echo of violence serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for collective responsibility in maintaining the safety and security of our neighborhoods.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
14 seconds ago
CBN Seizes Over 5 Tonnes of Poppy Straw in Major Anti-Drug Operation on Rajasthan Highway
In a striking display of vigilance and precision, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch unit, on a tip-off, intercepted a trailer truck on the Udaipur-Bhilwara highway in Rajasthan. 5,057 kg of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) and 824 kg of Concentrated/Unlanced Poppy Straw (CPS) were seized in the operation. The truck, under the guise of
CBN Seizes Over 5 Tonnes of Poppy Straw in Major Anti-Drug Operation on Rajasthan Highway
US Army Veteran Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino Arrested on Child Abuse Charges in New Jersey
10 mins ago
US Army Veteran Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino Arrested on Child Abuse Charges in New Jersey
Shooting Survivor Ralph Yarl Triumphs, Earns Spot in All-State Band
10 mins ago
Shooting Survivor Ralph Yarl Triumphs, Earns Spot in All-State Band
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
6 mins ago
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Missouri Tragedy: Young Man Found Dead in Air Mattress, Teen Charged with Murder
7 mins ago
Missouri Tragedy: Young Man Found Dead in Air Mattress, Teen Charged with Murder
Mastermind of Dehradun's Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar
9 mins ago
Mastermind of Dehradun's Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
10 seconds
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
58 seconds
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
1 min
Middletown South's Football Coach Steve Antonucci Bids Farewell After 26 Seasons
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
2 mins
Ardscoil Rós Clinches Victory in Harty Cup Quarter-Final Against John the Baptist CS
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
2 mins
Folly Beach Announces Special Election Following City Council Resignation
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
2 mins
Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
2 mins
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
3 mins
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
4 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app