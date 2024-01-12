Man Injured in Aggravated Burglary in Stockton, Suspect Arrested

Aggravated Burglary Incident in Stockton

On Monday, January 8, a severe incident of aggravated burglary occurred in Stockton, specifically at High Newham Court, near Hardwick Shops. The distressing event unfolded in the early hours of the day, and it left a 47-year-old man inside the property with slash injuries to his face and hand. He was subsequently transported to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

Woman Escapes Unscathed, Suspect Arrested

Additional reports indicate that a 31-year-old woman was present during the incident, but she managed to escape from the home without sustaining any physical injuries. As the investigation by Cleveland Police unfolded, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of this aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm.

Inquiry Continues, Appeal for Information

Following his arrest, the suspect was questioned by the authorities and subsequently released on bail while the investigation is still ongoing. The police have secured the scene of the alleged attack, with a police van notably stationed near Padrino’s Pizzeria on High Newham Road. As the case remains under investigation, Cleveland Police have issued a call to the public, requesting that anyone with information about this incident to come forward. A reference number for the case has been provided to facilitate this process.