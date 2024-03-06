Man Indicted in Elmira for $75K Dump Truck Theft from Edger Enterprises

In a significant development, Brandon A. Green faces charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after a Mack dump truck vanished from Edger Enterprises in Elmira. The Chemung County District Attorney's Office announced the indictment, marking a pivotal turn in the January theft case.

Advertisment

Case Unfolds in Horseheads

The indictment reveals that on January 31, 2024, authorities located Green in Horseheads, N.Y., in possession of the stolen Mack dump truck. The vehicle, owned by Edger Enterprises, a contracting business in Elmira, is valued at approximately $75,000, highlighting the gravity of the theft.

Charges and Legal Implications

Advertisment

Green has been indicted on two significant charges: grand larceny in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree. These charges underscore the severity of the crime, involving the unlawful taking and possession of high-value property. The legal proceedings are anticipated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the theft and Green's involvement.

Community and Business Impact

The theft of the dump truck from Edger Enterprises has raised concerns within the Elmira community and among local businesses about property security and crime prevention. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks facing businesses and the importance of implementing robust security measures to safeguard assets.

This case not only highlights the challenges businesses face in protecting their assets but also demonstrates the effectiveness of law enforcement in addressing property crimes. As the legal process unfolds, many will be watching closely to understand better the implications of this theft on local businesses and community safety.