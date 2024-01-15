Man in Skid-Steer Loader Goes on Rampage in Lincoln, Nebraska

A man in Lincoln, Nebraska, sparked a public disturbance on Sunday by utilizing a skid-steer loader as a destructive tool against multiple vehicles, including a police cruiser. The incident, which began at a local U-Stop convenience store near 73rd Street and Pine Lake Road around 2:30 p.m., saw the 36-year-old suspect, identified as Samuel Peyrot, instigating a rampage that had significant impact on the local community.

Chaos Unleashed

Witnesses reported that Peyrot, aboard the skid-steer loader, crashed into several vehicles in the convenience store’s parking lot before advancing to the Home Depot at 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. This location, roughly a third of a mile from the initial scene, became the backdrop for further vehicular destruction. The graphic images and videos of the incident, shared widely on social media, illustrated the magnitude of the chaos and damage.

Encounter with Law Enforcement

Upon the arrival of the police, Peyrot directed his vehicular onslaught towards a police cruiser. An unnamed officer, managing to exit the targeted vehicle, aimed his service weapon at the loader but did not discharge his firearm. The officer escaped unscathed, but several vehicles bore the brunt of the attack, with one man sustaining minor injuries.

Legal Repercussions

The suspect’s actions also resulted in external damage to two local businesses. Subsequent to the rampage, Peyrot was apprehended and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree assault of an officer, and criminal mischief. He is currently due to be booked into the Lancaster County Jail, marking the start of legal proceedings against him. As the investigation continues, the community hopes for quick restoration and justice.