Crime

Man in Punjab Attempts to Take Health Exam for Girlfriend, Caught by Biometric Verification

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Man in Punjab Attempts to Take Health Exam for Girlfriend, Caught by Biometric Verification

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the city of Faridkot in Punjab, a young man named Angrez Singh was arrested for trying to impersonate his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur, in a multi-purpose health workers exam. The exam, conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, took place at DAV Public School in Kotkapura on January 7. Angrez Singh, a native of Fazilka, dressed himself in women’s clothing and used counterfeit identification cards in a failed attempt to dupe the examiners.

Unveiling the Deception

Angrez Singh went to great lengths to mimic his girlfriend’s appearance, donning red bangles, a bindi, lipstick, and a women’s suit. He used fake voter and Aadhar cards in an attempt to confirm his false identity. However, his scheme was unveiled when his fingerprints did not match those recorded for the actual candidate on the biometric verification device.

Consequences of the Impersonation Attempt

As a direct result of Singh’s impersonation attempt, Paramjit Kaur’s application was rejected by the exam administration. In addition, legal action has been initiated against Angrez Singh, holding him accountable for his fraudulent actions.

A Comedic Spectacle

The incident, while serious in its implications, has been likened to a comedy show due to the theatrical nature of Singh’s failed impersonation. The dramatic revelation of his identity has sparked a flurry of commentary and amusement among the public.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

