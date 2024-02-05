Man Found Guilty of Drowning Girlfriend's Special Needs Child

The gavel has fallen in Macomb County, Michigan, marking the end of a harrowing trial that held the community's breath. Hunter Locke-Hughes, a 22-year-old Fraser resident, was found guilty of first-degree child abuse and involuntary manslaughter for drowning his girlfriend's 6-year-old special needs son, Terrance Adams, in a bath inside a Clinton Township condominium on December 28, 2021.

A Tragic Circumstance

Despite the innocence typically associated with bath time, this occasion was marred by an act of unspeakable cruelty. Terrance, partially blind and living with a heart defect, was unsuspectingly placed in a situation of extreme vulnerability by the hands that were supposed to be caring for him. Locke-Hughes, then in charge of bathing Terrance, made a choice that would forever change the lives of those involved and send ripples of sorrow through their community.

Justice Served

Following a tense nine-day trial, the jury returned their verdict, convicting Locke-Hughes of charges that carry substantial weight. First-degree child abuse is categorized as a life felony, while involuntary manslaughter carries a 15-year felony sentence. Locke-Hughes was also charged with felony murder, though the jury did not find him guilty on this count. The sentencing is scheduled for March 13, at 8:30 a.m. in the Macomb County Circuit Court.

In the Wake of the Verdict

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, following the verdict, expressed his enduring commitment to protecting the innocent and seeking justice for society's most vulnerable. He expressed hope that the family of the victim could find some form of closure with the trial's outcome. Terrance's father, Gary Adams, echoed this sentiment, expressing his desire for justice and cautioning others to be vigilant about who they entrust with their children's care.

In the wake of such a tragedy, it is a stark reminder that trust and responsibility bear a heavy weight, especially when it comes to the protection and care of the most vulnerable among us. While justice has been served in the court of law, the community continues to grapple with the loss of a young life and the pain inflicted on those left to mourn.