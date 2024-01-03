Man Formally Charged with Downloading Child Abuse Images Pleads Not Guilty

A 31-year-old man, identified as Kelly, has been formally charged and pleaded not guilty to three counts of downloading child abuse images. The prosecution alleges that he downloaded 169 such images between September 16, 2021, and October 2, 2021, with 29 of the images classified as the most serious type, featuring pre-pubescent children.

Charges and Pleas

The charges against Kelly were detailed in an earlier hearing. During his recent appearance before the Carlisle Crown Court via video link, he entered his pleas after confirming his personal details. The court proceedings witnessed discussions between prosecutor Gerard Rogerson and defence lawyer Tariq Khawam. The charges claimed against Kelly are severe, with the imagery involved not only illegal but deeply disturbing.

Trial and Evidence

Judge Nicholas Barker has scheduled Kelly’s trial to begin in the week of May 28. The trial, estimated to last up to three days, is expected to present scientific evidence. This could potentially include digital forensics or expert testimony on the nature of the images found.

Pre-trial Detainment

Until the trial commences, Kelly will remain in custody. This decision is likely based on the severity of the charges, the potential risk he may pose to society, and to ensure his presence during the court proceedings. The case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing fight against child exploitation and the digital frontlines where much of this battle takes place.