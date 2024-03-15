Man Faces Felony for Driving Stolen Car Painted with House Paint, No Key

Keivin Damian Perez Diaz, 37, has been charged with felony theft by receiving after he was found behind the wheel of a stolen car, a situation that has drawn significant attention due to the peculiar circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s appearance and acquisition. Diaz, who believed the car might have been stolen given its house paint exterior and the absence of a key, was caught during a routine traffic stop, revealing a broader narrative of crime and unintended consequences.

Unexpected Discovery During Traffic Stop

On March 13, during a seemingly ordinary traffic enforcement operation, Barrigada police officers stopped a white Nissan Sentra for a seatbelt violation. The encounter quickly escalated when Diaz failed to provide necessary vehicle documentation, leading to the discovery that the car had been reported stolen from a Tamuning auto repair shop in January. Diaz’s admission to acquiring the vehicle from a friend, coupled with his suspicions about its legitimacy, underscored the complexities of receiving stolen property.

Friend's Involvement and Previous Criminal Charges

The friend from whom Diaz received the stolen vehicle was implicated in an unrelated criminal case just days before Diaz’s arrest, adding layers to the investigation. The narrative Diaz provided to the police, punctuated by the vehicle’s crude paint job and unconventional unlocking method, paints a vivid picture of the underground exchange of stolen goods. This incident not only underscores the risks associated with receiving property without proper verification but also highlights the interconnected nature of criminal activities.

Legal Repercussions and Community Response

Diaz’s subsequent release on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond marks the beginning of his legal battle, raising questions about accountability, the effectiveness of current theft prevention measures, and the role of community awareness in combatting such crimes. The case has garnered attention not only for its unusual details but also as a cautionary tale about the consequences of engaging with stolen property, intentionally or otherwise. As the community and legal system grapple with the implications of this case, it serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in addressing property crimes.