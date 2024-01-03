Man Dies in Delhi After Jumping from Police Van: An Investigation Underway

In a tragic series of events in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, a man named Parmod, 47, died under circumstances that are currently under investigation. The chain of events started Tuesday night when the police received a distress call from a woman named Kajal.

Distress Call and Initial Response

Kajal reported that an inebriated Parmod was engaged in a quarrel, alleging that he had molested and verbally abused her. In response, the police arrived at the scene and took Parmod into custody. While being transported to the police station, Parmod, in a sudden act, jumped out of the moving police van, resulting in injuries.

Subsequent Hospitalization and Death

Following the incident, Parmod was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault and criminal intimidation. However, due to the unavailability of a CT-Scan at GTB Hospital, he was referred to LNJP Hospital. Unfortunately, LNJP Hospital was unable to admit him due to a shortage of ICU Ventilator beds. He was then denied admission at RML Hospital and was returned to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5:45 a.m.

Parmod’s Criminal Background and Ongoing Investigation

Parmod had a criminal record, with charges including a case of attempted murder. In the wake of his death, a medical board is being established to perform a post-mortem examination. The investigation into the circumstances leading to Parmod’s untimely demise is ongoing. The chain of events has left the residents of New Usmanpur in a state of shock and disbelief, awaiting clear answers.