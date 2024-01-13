en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Detained for Alleged Murder in Odisha: Investigation Underway

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Man Detained for Alleged Murder in Odisha: Investigation Underway

In a shocking turn of events in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, a man has been detained for the alleged murder of an elderly individual. The gruesome incident took place in the quiet village of Dhangardiha, under the jurisdiction of Ghatagaon police station. The motive behind this shocking crime remains a mystery as authorities continue their investigation.

Unsettling Silence Shattered

Known for its tranquility, the village of Dhangardiha has been shaken by this incident. The peace of the usually serene locale was shattered when the news of the murder began to circulate. The villagers are left in a state of disbelief as they try to come to terms with the horrific incident. The identity of the detained individual has yet to be released by the authorities.

Investigation Underway

The police are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation to unravel the motive behind the killing. As of now, the deceased’s body has been sent for postmortem, and the results are awaited. The police are working tirelessly to piece together the incident’s details and bring justice to the deceased. As this is an ongoing case, further information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Past Incidents in Odisha

This is not the first time Odisha has been gripped by such shocking news. In the past, an elderly couple residing in Manpada were found dead under mysterious circumstances, and a 65-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of another man over a land dispute in Mayurbhanj district. Incidents like these underline the need for stronger law enforcement and community vigilance to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly the elderly.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 seconds ago
EC$4 Dispute Leads to Assault: Owia Resident Fined or Faces Imprisonment
In a shocking incident, a discord over EC$4 between two friends took an ugly turn, resulting in one of them facing a fine or a prison sentence. The event took place in Owia on December 24, 2023, where Stevenson Lavia, a 33-year-old resident, was involved in a violent altercation with his friend, Dennis Lorraine. The
EC$4 Dispute Leads to Assault: Owia Resident Fined or Faces Imprisonment
Camsing Fraud Case Concludes: Life Sentence for Controlling Shareholder
3 mins ago
Camsing Fraud Case Concludes: Life Sentence for Controlling Shareholder
Social Media Suicide Hoax Sparks Outrage, Highlights Serious Issues
3 mins ago
Social Media Suicide Hoax Sparks Outrage, Highlights Serious Issues
Westport Resident Alin Lucan Handed Suspended Sentence for Drug Possession
1 min ago
Westport Resident Alin Lucan Handed Suspended Sentence for Drug Possession
Major Anti-Drug Operation by Dhaka Metropolitan Police Results in 30 Arrests
1 min ago
Major Anti-Drug Operation by Dhaka Metropolitan Police Results in 30 Arrests
Luther's Fourth Season: A Dark Detective Drama Returns
2 mins ago
Luther's Fourth Season: A Dark Detective Drama Returns
Latest Headlines
World News
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
6 seconds
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
15 seconds
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
15 seconds
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
18 seconds
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
50 seconds
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Parts Ways with New England Patriots
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
1 min
Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings
Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama
2 mins
Clearview Cancer Institute Joins Forces with OneOncology to Enhance Cancer Care in Alabama
Paudie Clifford Poised to Lead as Kerry Football Captain for 2024 Season
2 mins
Paudie Clifford Poised to Lead as Kerry Football Captain for 2024 Season
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
2 mins
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
39 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app