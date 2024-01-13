en English
Crime

Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Man Critically Injured in Limerick City Shooting; Suspect Arrested

A man in his 30s was critically injured after sustaining gunshot wounds to the back and upper shoulder in a shocking incident that unfolded in the Ballincurra Weston area of Limerick City on January 13th, 2024. The victim was urgently transported to University Hospital Limerick where his condition, although serious, is currently not life-threatening.

Gardai Response and Arrest

Swiftly after the shooting, Gardai cordoned off the scene, initiating a technical examination as part of their investigation. A man in his 40s was arrested under the Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939, a move that showcases the gravity of the crime. The suspect is currently being held at a local Garda Station as investigations continue.

Search for the Firearm

In a bid to find the firearm used in the attack, Gardai are conducting a series of searches. The hunt for the weapon forms an integral part of the investigation, with the potential to provide significant clues about the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Appeal to the Public

In their quest for justice, Gardai have appealed to the public for assistance. They seek witnesses or anyone possessing camera footage from the Hyde Avenue, Crecora Avenue, and Ballinacurra Weston areas between 4:00 pm and 4:45 pm on the day of the incident. The hope is that these materials could provide invaluable insights, aiding in piecing together the sequence of events that led to the tragic shooting.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

