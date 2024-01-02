Man Critically Injured in Cliff Fall: Three Charged as Police Appeal for Witnesses

On a chilly winter day in Whitburn, South Tyneside, an argument allegedly escalated to violence, resulting in a 32-year-old man plummeting 20 feet from a cliff. The man now battles for his life in intensive care, his condition remaining critical since the incident on December 15. Three individuals, Jake Fox, Kallum Jenkins, and Bradley Kinnair, now face serious charges for their alleged involvement in the tragic event.

Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm

Jake Fox, Kallum Jenkins, and Bradley Kinnair, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The trio appeared in South Tyneside Magistrates Court, where their case was adjourned. They have been granted conditional bail and are expected to make their next court appearance at Newcastle Crown Court later this month.

Urgent Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Constable David Haddrell of Northumbria Police has made a public appeal for witnesses, especially dog walkers who were present at the time of the incident, to come forward. Their information could prove pivotal in piecing together the sequence of events that led to the tragic fall. The area was reportedly busy at the time of the incident, and the police believe that there could be potential witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Thorough Investigation Underway

In their determination to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, Northumbria Police are conducting thorough inquiries. They urge the public to contact them with any relevant information. As they delve deeper into the case, every piece of information counts, painting a clearer picture of the unfortunate events that transpired on that fateful December day.