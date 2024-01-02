en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Critically Injured in Cliff Fall: Three Charged as Police Appeal for Witnesses

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Man Critically Injured in Cliff Fall: Three Charged as Police Appeal for Witnesses

On a chilly winter day in Whitburn, South Tyneside, an argument allegedly escalated to violence, resulting in a 32-year-old man plummeting 20 feet from a cliff. The man now battles for his life in intensive care, his condition remaining critical since the incident on December 15. Three individuals, Jake Fox, Kallum Jenkins, and Bradley Kinnair, now face serious charges for their alleged involvement in the tragic event.

Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm

Jake Fox, Kallum Jenkins, and Bradley Kinnair, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The trio appeared in South Tyneside Magistrates Court, where their case was adjourned. They have been granted conditional bail and are expected to make their next court appearance at Newcastle Crown Court later this month.

Urgent Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Constable David Haddrell of Northumbria Police has made a public appeal for witnesses, especially dog walkers who were present at the time of the incident, to come forward. Their information could prove pivotal in piecing together the sequence of events that led to the tragic fall. The area was reportedly busy at the time of the incident, and the police believe that there could be potential witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Thorough Investigation Underway

In their determination to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, Northumbria Police are conducting thorough inquiries. They urge the public to contact them with any relevant information. As they delve deeper into the case, every piece of information counts, painting a clearer picture of the unfortunate events that transpired on that fateful December day.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Progress in Tina Satchwell Murder Case: Garda File Nears Completion

By BNN Correspondents

Bedford Animal Cruelty Case: Over 90 Animals Rescued from Deplorable Conditions

By Momen Zellmi

New Year's Day Robbery Shakes Hartlepool: Police Seek Witnesses

By Rafia Tasleem

Edo State's New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Striking Surge in Jefferson County Homicides Prompts Urgent Action ...
@Crime · 25 seconds
Striking Surge in Jefferson County Homicides Prompts Urgent Action ...
heart comment 0
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends in Peaceful Apprehension of Juvenile Carjacking Suspects

By Muhammad Jawad

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends in Peaceful Apprehension of Juvenile Carjacking Suspects
Illegal Dumping Crisis: Local Candidate Damien Donoghue Calls for Action

By BNN Correspondents

Illegal Dumping Crisis: Local Candidate Damien Donoghue Calls for Action
Boxing Day Assault: Group of Boys Attacked in Yate

By Wojciech Zylm

Boxing Day Assault: Group of Boys Attacked in Yate
Kenya Security Forces Intercept Lorry Carrying Contraband Sugar and Rice

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Security Forces Intercept Lorry Carrying Contraband Sugar and Rice
Latest Headlines
World News
Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options
11 seconds
Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options
UK's Conservative Party Under Fire for Chinese-Made Doomsday Clock
16 seconds
UK's Conservative Party Under Fire for Chinese-Made Doomsday Clock
Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
23 seconds
Kaleshwaram Project Sparks Political Firestorm Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent Restaurant Inspections
23 seconds
Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent Restaurant Inspections
Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation
25 seconds
Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation
Port Vale's Uncharacteristic Performance Leads to Defeat Against Carlisle United
29 seconds
Port Vale's Uncharacteristic Performance Leads to Defeat Against Carlisle United
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar
33 seconds
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar
Dry January: Liverpool's Alcohol-Free Social Scene
35 seconds
Dry January: Liverpool's Alcohol-Free Social Scene
High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments
36 seconds
High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app