Man Convicted for Brutally Assaulting Wife in Domestic Violence Case

In a chilling case that unearths the disturbing reality of domestic violence, 54-year-old Martins Kovers has been found guilty of brutally assaulting his wife. Convicted at Hull Crown Court for causing actual bodily harm, Kovers was handed an 18-month prison sentence and a five-year restraining order.

Argument Escalates to Brutal Assault

The incident occurred on October 7, following a heated argument between Kovers and his wife. The disagreement spiraled out of control when the victim decided to go out for a drink. Kovers, accusing his wife of failing to sufficiently support their family, lashed out in rage despite the fact that she was the sole provider at the time, with Kovers not working.

Victim Found with Severe Injuries

When the police arrived on the scene, they found Kovers' wife with severe facial injuries. She was caked in blood, her eyes swollen shut, and a large gash marred her left eye. Blood was flowing from her nose and her knuckles and ears were covered in bruises. The investigation revealed that Kovers had slapped her around the head and face approximately 30 times.

Charges and Sentencing

Initial charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm were subsequently dropped. However, Kovers pleaded guilty to the assault. Along with his prison sentence, he was issued a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting his wife for five years. Despite having no previous convictions, Kovers expressed remorse for his actions. Following the dissolution of his marriage, he indicated his intent to return to his home country.