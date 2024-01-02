Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Eastgate Walmart in Union Township, Ohio, became the backdrop for an unsettling incident as 22-year-old Timothy Waybright was accused of public indecency. Waybright allegedly exposed himself inside the store, a shocking act reported to the Union Township Police Department around noon that day.

Incident Details

According to the police report, a loss prevention officer at Walmart noticed Waybright trailing behind a parent and child before the incident occurred. The parent later reported to the loss prevention officer that their child had pointed out Waybright exposing himself in the Christmas seasonal aisle. The parent, however, did not witness the act directly.

Video Surveillance and Identification

While the store’s video surveillance managed to capture the parent and child in the aisle, it only showed Waybright’s face and upper torso. The lower part of his body was concealed due to a physical obstruction. Despite this limitation, a Walmart employee, who recognized Waybright, was able to identify him as the suspect in question.

Arrest and Charges

Waybright managed to evade immediate arrest by leaving the store before the arrival of the police officers. However, his evasion proved temporary as he was apprehended and charged with public indecency five days later, on December 29.