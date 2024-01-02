en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Eastgate Walmart in Union Township, Ohio, became the backdrop for an unsettling incident as 22-year-old Timothy Waybright was accused of public indecency. Waybright allegedly exposed himself inside the store, a shocking act reported to the Union Township Police Department around noon that day.

Incident Details

According to the police report, a loss prevention officer at Walmart noticed Waybright trailing behind a parent and child before the incident occurred. The parent later reported to the loss prevention officer that their child had pointed out Waybright exposing himself in the Christmas seasonal aisle. The parent, however, did not witness the act directly.

Video Surveillance and Identification

While the store’s video surveillance managed to capture the parent and child in the aisle, it only showed Waybright’s face and upper torso. The lower part of his body was concealed due to a physical obstruction. Despite this limitation, a Walmart employee, who recognized Waybright, was able to identify him as the suspect in question.

Arrest and Charges

Waybright managed to evade immediate arrest by leaving the store before the arrival of the police officers. However, his evasion proved temporary as he was apprehended and charged with public indecency five days later, on December 29.

0
Crime United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech

By Saboor Bayat

23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Omar Vizquel Addresses Abuse Allegations, Hall of Fame Absence

By Salman Khan

Sitges Celebrates New Year Amid Noise Disturbances and a Chilled Sea Dip

By Safak Costu

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
@Crime · 1 min
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

New Year's Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured
Fatal Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Sparks Police Investigation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Fatal Early Morning Shooting in Oakland Sparks Police Investigation
Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases

By Quadri Adejumo

Advanced DNA Technology Brings Breakthrough in Decades-Old Tennessee Cold Cases
23-year-old Witney Resident Charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of Imitation Firearm

By Olalekan Adigun

23-year-old Witney Resident Charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of Imitation Firearm
Latest Headlines
World News
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
8 seconds
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
11 seconds
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
12 seconds
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
16 seconds
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
16 seconds
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
24 seconds
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
28 seconds
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
34 seconds
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
36 seconds
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
40 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
47 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
55 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app