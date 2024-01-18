Arrest Made in Murder of Harley Shrimpton: 22-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Robbery

A young man of 22 years has been apprehended and indicted with the murder and aggravated robbery of Harley Shrimpton, a 28-year-old man who mysteriously disappeared in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, last November. His body was only discovered a month later, triggering a serious criminal investigation.

Arrest Breaks Months of Uncertainty

The accused, who was initially charged with kidnapping in relation to Shrimpton's disappearance, has been remanded in custody. His court appearance is scheduled at the Tauranga High Court on February 7th, 2024, marking a significant milestone in this high-profile case that has sent shockwaves across New Zealand.

A Family's Relief, A Community's Resolve

The Shrimpton family's torturous wait for answers has been somewhat alleviated by the murder charge. Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow, the Bay of Plenty field crime manager, conveyed the family's relief while acknowledging the immense support they've received from the police force and the public.

Investigation Continues, More Charges Possible

Pilbrow also indicated that the investigation continues to narrow its focus on Shrimpton's movements on the afternoon of November 3rd, 2023. He was reportedly taken from a vehicle in Mt Maunganui, later to be found in the Poripori Road area. This information could potentially lead to further charges against other individuals involved in this disturbing case. The police are thus urging anyone with any information to come forward, offering anonymity for those who choose to report through Crime Stoppers or their 105 phone service.