en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Charged with Mother’s Murder in Alleged Arson Attack: A Disturbing Tale of Domestic Violence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Man Charged with Mother’s Murder in Alleged Arson Attack: A Disturbing Tale of Domestic Violence

In a chilling series of events, a man stands accused of the unthinkable: the murder of his own mother. This alleged act of malice and violence was not a quiet affair, but rather a ghastly arson attack that has left a community in despair and a family in ruins.

Alleged Arson and Murder

Shannon James Doble, aged 42, has been charged with the murder of his mother, Nerol Doble, in the wake of a suspected arson attack at her home. The tragic incident unraveled in Bribbaree, a region nestled northwest of Young in the southwest slopes of NSW. Found in a severe state, Nerol Doble suffered critical burns and was promptly airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital. Despite best efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

In the aftermath of the devastating event, Shannon Doble was arrested and charged not just with murder, but also with damaging property by fire. The death of Nerol Doble is currently being investigated as a domestic violence-related incident. Shannon Doble, upon his arrest, was denied bail and is set to appear in court on March 4.

A Community Mourns

The last Facebook post by the victim was a heart-rending appeal for donations to a domestic violence advocacy group. This haunting digital footprint, coupled with the outpouring of tributes for Nerol Doble, underscores the breadth of the tragedy. The CEO of the advocacy group extended condolences to the victim’s loved ones and urged anyone in distress to seek immediate support.

As this case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the scourge of domestic violence and the urgent need for continued vigilance, support, and advocacy. Beyond the legal proceedings and the headlines, a family grapples with an unfathomable loss and a community grieves. The ultimate resolution of this case will not bring back a life tragically lost, but it may bring some measure of justice and closure.

0
Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Bomb Scare in Botany: A Disturbing Reflection of Political Intolerance
On a quiet Botany street, a chilling bomb scare sent ripples of alarm through the community. A suspicious device, eerily resembling a bomb, was discovered on a vehicle owned by a resident known for their support of the Palestinian cause. The incident triggered an extensive response from local authorities, punctuating the tranquility of the neighborhood
Bomb Scare in Botany: A Disturbing Reflection of Political Intolerance
Sydney Suburb Rattled by Suspicious Device on Car Hood
10 mins ago
Sydney Suburb Rattled by Suspicious Device on Car Hood
Assault in Leauvaa Raises Concerns Over Alleged Police Inaction
12 mins ago
Assault in Leauvaa Raises Concerns Over Alleged Police Inaction
Ousmane Sonko Faces Trial for Crimes Against Humanity: A Landmark for Justice
3 mins ago
Ousmane Sonko Faces Trial for Crimes Against Humanity: A Landmark for Justice
Dozens Arrested in Statewide Rail Network Crackdown Linked to Social Media Trend
7 mins ago
Dozens Arrested in Statewide Rail Network Crackdown Linked to Social Media Trend
911 Transcripts Unveil Chaos During Maine's Deadliest Mass Shooting
8 mins ago
911 Transcripts Unveil Chaos During Maine's Deadliest Mass Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
22 seconds
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
2 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
2 mins
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
2 mins
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
3 mins
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
4 mins
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
5 mins
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
6 mins
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
10 mins
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
12 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
28 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app