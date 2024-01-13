Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus

In an unsettling incident last weekend, a 39-year-old man named Michael Donner was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old woman at Bryan West Campus, causing her severe head injuries. Officers responded to the distressing scene on Sunday around 1 p.m. after receiving reports of the brutal assault.

Victim Suffers Significant Head Injuries

The unidentified woman suffered substantial injuries, requiring immediate medical attention. Following the assault, she was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency surgery to treat three brain bleeds, a life-threatening condition that could have resulted in severe neurological damage or even death.

Assailant Identified and Charged

The victim identified her assailant as Michael Donner, alleging that he struck her head eight times. Authorities swiftly acted on this information, arresting Donner and charging him with first-degree assault. As of now, he is being held at the Lancaster County jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Legal Ramifications and Ongoing Medical Treatment

Judge Joseph Dalton set Donner’s bail at a hefty $500,000, with a ten percent bond requirement. This means that Donner would need to post $50,000 to secure his release. As the case continues to be processed through the legal system, the victim is presumably receiving ongoing medical treatment for her injuries, highlighting the long-term repercussions of such violent incidents.