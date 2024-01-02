en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

25-Year-Old Charged in New Year’s Day Assault Causing Critical Injuries in Taneatua

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
25-Year-Old Charged in New Year’s Day Assault Causing Critical Injuries in Taneatua

In a distressing New Year’s Day incident, a 25-year-old man was apprehended and charged with assault of a person in a family relationship, consequent to a woman being reportedly struck by a car in Taneatua, resulting in critical injuries. The event happened on Grace Rd and was reported to authorities at 12:15 pm. The woman, in dire need of medical aid, was immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Following the tragic incident, the man was scheduled to make an appearance before the Whakatane District Court in connection with the charges. As part of their ongoing investigation, the police cordoned off a section of the road to thoroughly scrutinize the scene.

Unraveling the Incident

The details of the case are still under investigation. However, the severity of the charges indicates the presence of a domestic relationship between the involved parties. This, coupled with the nature of the incident, suggests that this was not a mere traffic accident but a deliberate act of violence.

While the investigation proceeds, the event has sent ripples throughout the community. Taneatua, a close-knit community, is now grappling with the aftermath of the incident. The news has left many residents in shock, leading to increased concerns about domestic violence and road safety in the area.

0
Crime New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Series of Arrests over Long Weekend in Morgan City, Franklin, and Patterson

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Collaborative Operation Leads to Murder Suspect's Arrest in Lexington

By BNN Correspondents

Lexington Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehending Murder Suspect

By Quadri Adejumo

Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look

By Dil Bar Irshad

Serial Drunk Driver In Onalaska Faces Fifth Offense Charges ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Serial Drunk Driver In Onalaska Faces Fifth Offense Charges ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Gunfire Incident Rocks Lancaster City

By María Alejandra Trujillo

New Year's Day Gunfire Incident Rocks Lancaster City
Baltimore Police Apprehend Teenagers in Carjacking Case, Sparking Debates on Juvenile Justice Reforms

By Justice Nwafor

Baltimore Police Apprehend Teenagers in Carjacking Case, Sparking Debates on Juvenile Justice Reforms
New Year’s Day Stabbing Incident at Knoxville Bar Leads to Arrest

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Stabbing Incident at Knoxville Bar Leads to Arrest
Baltimore Police Use Tech to Apprehend Teenage Carjacking Suspects

By Muhammad Jawad

Baltimore Police Use Tech to Apprehend Teenage Carjacking Suspects
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
3 mins
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
3 mins
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
3 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
3 mins
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
3 mins
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
4 mins
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
4 mins
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
4 mins
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
4 mins
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
44 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app