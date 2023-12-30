en English
Crime

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:40 pm EST
Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection to the fatal assault that happened during a St Stephen’s Day house party in Co Tipperary, Ireland. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday when a 35-year-old man was found unresponsive with visible injuries at a property in Ballycrana, Kilross, just outside Tipperary town. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the location.

The Arrest and Investigation

The Gardaí (Irish police) responded swiftly, conducting a forensic examination of the property with the Garda Technical Bureau. The suspect was apprehended on Thursday afternoon and held in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for questioning at a Garda station in south Munster. Identified as Tomasz Rozpeda, 27, of no fixed abode, he was charged with assault causing harm.

Due Process

Following the arrest, Rozpeda appeared before Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at a special sitting of Nenagh District Court on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Gardaí applied to have Rozpeda remanded in custody while awaiting DPP instructions and for him to appear before the court again on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Gardaí stated they would object to any bail application.

The Victim

The victim, identified as Maciej Nowak, was discovered dead at the house where a number of Polish nationals were residing. It’s believed that Nowak suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted at the party.

As the case unfolds, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The incident has sparked a wave of shock and concern across the community, reminding us of the potential for violence that can lurk even within festive celebrations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

