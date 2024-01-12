en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Charged for Multiple Supermarket Thefts in Winchester

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Man Charged for Multiple Supermarket Thefts in Winchester

Winchester resident Saul Green, 33, is facing legal repercussions following a series of thefts at local supermarkets. Green, a resident of Hyde Gate, was charged with multiple thefts in which he pilfered food and wine with an aggregate value of nearly £70. These thefts took place over six disparate days, with the stolen goods originating from a number of well-known supermarkets, including Tesco, Co-op, and Marks and Spencer.

The String of Thefts

The spate of thefts began on December 28, when Green stole a bottle of wine from Marks and Spencer. This act was repeated on January 2 at the same store. On January 1 and December 31, Green made off with bottles of wine from the Co-op. The most significant theft, however, occurred on January 7 at the Tesco store on Winchester High Street where Green was caught stealing food and wine worth £27.70. This incident led to his arrest on St George’s Street under suspicion of theft.

Legal Proceedings and Consequences

Following his arrest, legal proceedings were initiated at Basingstoke Magistrates Court where Green was formally charged on Monday, January 8. Green admitted to all the theft charges against him. Despite his guilty pleas, the court did not order him to pay any costs, taking into consideration his limited financial means. Instead, the court ordered Green to compensate the stores by making payments totaling £33.70, prioritizing this compensation over any additional costs.

The Impact of the Verdict

The verdict sends a clear message to potential offenders about the consequences of theft, regardless of the value of the stolen items. While Green was spared additional financial penalties due to his limited means, he still faces the responsibility of compensating for his actions, underscoring the seriousness with which the legal system treats such offenses.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Zuba delivered a landmark ruling today, sentencing dismissed police Inspector, Haruna Ocheni, to 30 years imprisonment for the culpable homicide of a 17-year-old boy. The incident, which occurred in March 2020, has been a focal point of national discourse, raising questions around police
Dismissed Inspector Ocheni Sentenced to 30 Years for Homicide
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
7 mins ago
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
Petrol Bombs and Gunshots: Local Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
13 mins ago
Petrol Bombs and Gunshots: Local Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
2 mins ago
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Jayson Graves: From Revered Therapist to Alleged Sexual Predator
3 mins ago
Jayson Graves: From Revered Therapist to Alleged Sexual Predator
Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao
5 mins ago
Unsolved Homicide in Utah: The Brutal Murder of Massage Therapist Yuping Jiao
Latest Headlines
World News
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
11 seconds
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
18 seconds
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
2 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
3 mins
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
4 mins
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
4 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
5 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
5 mins
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
6 mins
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app