Crime

Man Caught Sleeping at Crime Scene after Burglary in Mobile

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Man Caught Sleeping at Crime Scene after Burglary in Mobile

In a surprising turn of events in Mobile, Alabama, a 40-year-old man named Jacques James was found asleep at the scene of his alleged crime. The location? A Dollar General store on Old Shell Road, where officers arrived to find stolen items stacked outside, and the suspect himself, discovered dozing behind a neighboring business.

Caught in the Act

Responding to a burglary report filed on a Wednesday night around 10:50 p.m., the Mobile Police Department arrived at the scene to find a peculiar tableau. Items from the Dollar General store were neatly arranged outside, as if prepared for a quick getaway. But the suspect was nowhere in sight. Instead, they found James sleeping peacefully behind a nearby business—a peculiar end to a night of crime.

Confirmed by Surveillance

On reviewing surveillance footage, the police’s suspicions were confirmed. The video showed James entering the Dollar General store and removing items, thus linking him directly to the crime. This decisive evidence played a key role in his subsequent arrest.

Charges and Court Proceedings

James now faces multiple charges, including burglary, resisting arrest, and providing false information to the police. With a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, James will have to answer for his actions in court. His arrest is a stark reminder of the swift response and vigilant efforts by the Mobile Police Department to maintain law and order in the community.

Crime United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

