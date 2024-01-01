Man Caught Filming Minor in Changing Room at Swansea Water Park

In a disturbing incident at the LC 2 water park in Swansea, south Wales, 27-year-old Liam Warlow was caught on CCTV attempting to film a 15-year-old girl in an adjoining changing room cubicle. Warlow, from Cwmrhydyceirw, Swansea, was apprehended after the girl noticed his phone under the partition and reacted swiftly by kicking it away. This caused Warlow to panic and exit the leisure centre abruptly.

Caught on Tape

The CCTV footage, later released by the Crown Prosecution Service, paints a chilling picture of the incident. Warlow can be seen loitering in the unisex changing area, frequently adjusting his hair in a mirror while keeping a close watch on the victim. After the phone was kicked away, Warlow hastily left the water park without bidding farewell to his family and friends.

The Aftermath

Warlow was arrested two days post the incident. In an attempt to defend himself, he initially claimed that his phone had started recording on its own. However, he later admitted guilt when a code provided by him revealed a video of himself masturbating in a public toilet cubicle. Warlow pleaded guilty to observing a private act for sexual gratification. Despite his conviction, Warlow was not immediately incarcerated.

Warlow’s Sentence

Judge Geraint Walters at Swansea Crown Court handed down a six-month sentence, suspended for two years. In addition to this, Warlow has been ordered to attend a 43-day program designed to address his behavioural issues and has been placed on the sex offenders register for seven years. The judge remarked on Warlow’s focused attention on the victim in the CCTV footage and the severe implications of his actions. These include his placement on the sex offenders register and the potential impact on his future relationships.

Warlow’s legal defense underscored his remorse and the support he has received from his mother, who attended the court proceedings. It was also brought to light that Warlow had previous convictions for burglary and cannabis possession in 2013.